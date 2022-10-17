Field bindweed

Field bindweed (Convolvulus arvensis L.), aka morning glory, is a perennial vine native to Eurasia. It was most likely introduced into the U.S. as a contaminate in seed. It invades rights of way, gardens, lawns, waste areas, pastures, cultivated fields and other disturbed sites. Field bindweed forms thick stands of vegetation that crowd out desirable plants. It is a successful seed producer, and it has extremely hardy roots that make it difficult to control.

Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

