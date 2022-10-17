Field bindweed (Convolvulus arvensis L.), aka morning glory, is a perennial vine native to Eurasia. It was most likely introduced into the U.S. as a contaminate in seed. It invades rights of way, gardens, lawns, waste areas, pastures, cultivated fields and other disturbed sites. Field bindweed forms thick stands of vegetation that crowd out desirable plants. It is a successful seed producer, and it has extremely hardy roots that make it difficult to control.
Field bindweed produces vines that can grow up to 6 feet long that can climb up other plants. Its leaves are arrowhead shaped and a half-inch to 2 inches in length. Mature leaves (ones closer to the roots) are larger than those found towards the tips of stems. Field bindweed has an impressive root system. Roots can reach up to 9 feet deep, but most roots spread out laterally closer to the soil surface. Flowers are white to pink in color and are funnel shaped. A single plant usually produces about 550 seeds per year. Seeds can remain viable for up to 50 years!
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Never transport unknown plant material. Plant clean seed! If field bindweed appears, control it before it produces seed.
Mechanical: Hand digging can be effective during the seedling stage. Make sure to remove as much of the root system as possible. If tillage is used it must be repeated often.
Cultural: Plant competitive beneficial vegetation. Use management practices that will benefit desirable vegetation. In planting beds, the use of a landscape fabric with a layer of mulch or rock can help to control field bindweed.
Chemical: There are a variety of chemical control options available. For more information visit https://pnwhandbooks.org/weed. Then search “bindweed”. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.
