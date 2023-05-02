The issue: Hairy nightshade

Hairy nightshade (Solanum physalifolium) is an annual weed found in a variety of habitats including cultivated fields, roadways, overgrazed rangeland, flowerbeds and vegetable gardens. The most common annual nightshade, hairy nightshade is considered poisonous. The toxicity varies based on the environment, plant part, degree of maturity and genetic makeup of the individual plant. The greatest toxicity is present in the seedlings, growing tips and immature berries. Commonly found in potato fields, hairy nightshade is not affected by the desiccant sprays used to kill potato vines and benefit by not having to compete for sun, water and nutrients once the vines are killed. Hairy nightshade is a host for many plant pests such as Colorado potato beetle and the late blight fungus. They may cause insect, disease and nematode problems to increase in potatoes and other rotation crops.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension horticulture educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

