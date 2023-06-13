Henbit (Lamium amplexicaule) is a winter annual native to Europe, western Asia and Africa. While it was used as a salad green in Europe and Asia, it is viewed as a weed in the U.S. It invades rights-of-way, lawns, pastures, cultivated fields and waste areas.
Henbit grows 4 to 15 inches tall with erect square stems. Henbit’s first true leaves are rounded heart-shaped with scalloped edges. Leaves found on the stem grow opposite each other, making it look like the leaf wraps all the way around the stem. The top side of the leaves has a palmate venation pattern and is slightly hairy. Hair can also be found on the underside of the leaves along veins. Flowers are pink to purple in color and are ½-inch to ¾-inch long. A single plant can produce 40 to 200 seeds in a year, allowing them to spread quickly. Seeds can remain viable in the soil for 25 to 40 years.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Always clean equipment and clothing after leaving infested areas.
Mechanical: Small infestations can easily be removed by hand when plants are young. Ensure that plants are removed prior to flowering to prevent further spread. Tillage performed in early spring or late fall can help to control henbit.
Cultural: Establish healthy stands of beneficial vegetation that will compete with weed seedlings. Use grazing management practices that will encourage the growth of beneficial plants. Henbit is not preferred by grazing animals and can be slightly toxic. Animals grazing dense infestations can experience neurological problems.
Chemical: Applying herbicides while plants are in the seedling stage or prior to flowering will provide the best results. Contact your local Extension office for herbicide recommendations. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.
