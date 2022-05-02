Houndstongue (Cynoglossum officinale) is a biennial, native to Europe. It was originally introduced into the United States as a contaminate in seed. It thrives in rangelands, rights-of-way, forest clearings, and other disturbed sites. Houndstongue vegetation is toxic to horses and cattle, causing liver failure.
Houndstongue spends its first year of growth in the rosette stage, when conditions are right during the second-year flowering stems are produced, growing 1.5-2 feet tall. Leaves are oblong, with soft white hairs, and have pronounced veins, making them look like a dog’s tongue. Flowers are red to purple in color. Each flower has five petals and the ability to produce 4 seeds. A single plant can produce 50- 2,000 seeds. The key feature that sets Houndstongue apart is the Velcro like seed pods (burrs) that it produces. Houndstongue burrs are well known for getting stuck to clothing, wool, and fur, allowing them to be transported long distances.
Integrated pest management options:
• Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Check clothing and animal fur for burrs when leaving infested areas. Properly dispose of burrs in a garbage bag or in a fire.
• Mechanical: Hand pulling can be an effective option. Make sure to remove as much of the tap root as possible. Bag and burn plants if they have already produced seed.
• Cultural: Use proper grazing practices in conjunction with other control methods that will favor the growth of beneficial plants.
• Biological: None.
• Chemical: 2,4-D LV ester, aminocyclopyrachlor +chlorsulfuron (Perspective), imazapic (Plateau), metsulfuron (Escort and others), and picloram (Tordon) are active ingredients/products that can effectively control Houndstongue.
For more information, visit pnwhandbooks.org/weed and search “Houndstongue.” Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.