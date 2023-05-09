Lambsquarters (Chenopodium album) is an aggressive annual weed found in landscapes, lawns, cropland and open space. Producing an average of 72,500 seeds per plant, one out of every three seeds will live in the soil for up to 20 years. It is also competitive. In corn, a loss of 13 percent has been documented when you find one plant per one and a half foot of row. With sugar beets, a loss of 48 percent yield has been documented when you find one plant per foot of row. Seed dormancy tends to increase the deeper in the soil it is. Seeds will germinate in the top 1 inch of the soil and tend to break dormancy when exposed to light, high soil nitrates and fluctuating temperatures. They do well in compacted soils. Lambsquarters is a host of a variety of viral diseases that can infect barley and potatoes.
Lambsquarters grow upright up to 6 feet tall. They have triangular shaped lower leaves with margins that vary from coarsely toothed to shallow lobed. The upper leaves are narrow and linear shaped. Leaves alternate along the stem and have a dull green to gray appearance and may be tinged with purple. Both leaves and stems are hairless. Flowers are small and greenish, occurring in dense clusters on flower spikes at the ends of stems and branches.
Integrated pest management options:
Cultural: The best control for lambsquarters is to maintain healthy, competitive, desirable vegetation.
Mechanical: Dig, hoe or pull young plants. Plants do not usually survive mowing or clipping.
Biological: There are no known biological control agents for lambsquarters.
Chemical: Several chemical herbicides are available to control lambsquarters. The best time to apply herbicides is when the plant is young. Both pre-emergent and post-emergent herbicides are available. A complete list of approved chemicals is available on www.pnwhandbooks.org. Type “lambsquarters” in the search for recommendations. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension horticulture educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
