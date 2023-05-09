Lambsquarters

Lambsquarters

 Bruce Ackley/The Ohio State University via Bugwood.org

The issue: Lambsquarters

Lambsquarters (Chenopodium album) is an aggressive annual weed found in landscapes, lawns, cropland and open space. Producing an average of 72,500 seeds per plant, one out of every three seeds will live in the soil for up to 20 years. It is also competitive. In corn, a loss of 13 percent has been documented when you find one plant per one and a half foot of row. With sugar beets, a loss of 48 percent yield has been documented when you find one plant per foot of row. Seed dormancy tends to increase the deeper in the soil it is. Seeds will germinate in the top 1 inch of the soil and tend to break dormancy when exposed to light, high soil nitrates and fluctuating temperatures. They do well in compacted soils. Lambsquarters is a host of a variety of viral diseases that can infect barley and potatoes.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension horticulture educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.