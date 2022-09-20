Leafy spurge
Leafy spurge

 Photo courtesy of Rob Routledge/Sault College via Bugwood.org

The issue: Leafy spurge

Leafy spurge (Euphorbia esula) is a creeping perennial native to Eurasia. It was most likely introduced into the U.S. as a contaminate in seed. It invades rangelands, roadsides, pastures and riparian areas. When leaves and stems are broken, they exude a white latex that can cause severe skin irritation. Leafy spurge is toxic to horses and cattle.

Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

