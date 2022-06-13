Matgrass (Nardus stricta) is a long-lived perennial bunchgrass native to eastern Europe and parts of northern Asia. It invades moist areas like swamps, meadows, wet pastures and other riparian areas. Its presence reduces feed palatability and the value of forage for grazing animals.
Matgrass grows up to 8 inches tall and bunches can be up to 3 feet in diameter. Leaves are stiff, coarse and bluish green in color. Leaves are folded at the midrib. It has a fibrous root system. Mats can be broken up, allowing tufts to be lodged in the hooves of grazing animals, which can then be spread long distances. While matgrass can be spread by plant fragments, it is also a prolific seed producer. It is capable of self-pollination; a single plant can produce viable seed. Matgrass typically flowers and produces seed from June to August. Matgrass can be extremely difficult to identify, it blends well with other native grasses.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Clean equipment after leaving an infested area. Do not transport unknown plant material.
Mechanical: Harrowing fields to break up manure piles can spread matgrass. Mat fragments that are transported to new areas can establish, allowing it to spread. Hand digging is not an effective form of control.
Cultural: Establish a healthy stand of beneficial plants that will compete with matgrass.
Biological: None
Chemical: Glyphosate is a herbicide active ingredient that can effectively control matgrass. Glyphosate is a non-selective herbicide, meaning it will also kill beneficial plants. Spot applications on matgrass bunches is the best way to control matgrass without killing beneficial plants. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.