Myrtle spurge (Euphorbia myrsinites) is a low growing perennial with trailing fleshy stems. Introduced from Eurasia as an ornamental in xeriscape gardens, myrtle spurge is highly competitive and quickly escapes into sensitive ecosystems. Preferring open, dry soils, myrtle spurge is a sun-loving plant. Considered invasive and noxious, myrtle spurge displaces native vegetation and reduces forage for wildlife. All parts of myrtle spurge are considered poisonous, causing nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It exudes toxic, milky latex, which can cause severe skin and eye irritations. Its blue-green leaves have a thick waxy coating which helps them to survive drought conditions and its yellow-green flowers project seeds up to 15 feet.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

