Myrtle spurge (Euphorbia myrsinites) is a low growing perennial with trailing fleshy stems. Introduced from Eurasia as an ornamental in xeriscape gardens, myrtle spurge is highly competitive and quickly escapes into sensitive ecosystems. Preferring open, dry soils, myrtle spurge is a sun-loving plant. Considered invasive and noxious, myrtle spurge displaces native vegetation and reduces forage for wildlife. All parts of myrtle spurge are considered poisonous, causing nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It exudes toxic, milky latex, which can cause severe skin and eye irritations. Its blue-green leaves have a thick waxy coating which helps them to survive drought conditions and its yellow-green flowers project seeds up to 15 feet.
Myrtle spurge grows 8 to 12 inches tall and 12 to 18 inches wide and has blue-green, fleshy, succulent-like leaves arranged spirally around the stem. Stems grow from a prostrate woody base. Vegetative growth dies off during the winter but grows back from the woody base in the spring. Its flowers are yellow-green and are surrounded by heart shaped bracts. Myrtle spurge begins flowering from April to June.
Integrated pest management options:
Cultural: The best control of myrtle spurge is keeping desirable vegetation healthy and thick. Prevent the establishment of new infestations by minimizing disturbance and seed dispersal.
Mechanical: Hand pulling or digging when soil is moist, making sure to get the roots to prevent resprouting is effective. Make sure to wear gloves and eye protection to protect yourself from the toxic milky sap. Be sure to check back to remove any plants that have resprouted from roots. Mowing is not recommended, as this will spread seeds.
Biological: Livestock avoid myrtle spurge because of its effect on the digestive system. No approved methods of biological control are available currently.
Chemical: Herbicides are most effective when applied during fall regrowth but can also be effective in the spring. There are several chemical control options available for use. For more information, visit pnwhandbooks.org and then search “spurge” in the weed section. Myrtle spurge is grouped with leafy spurge and oblong or eggleaf spurge for control. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
