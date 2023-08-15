Oxeye daisy (Leucanthemum vulgare) is a perennial wildflower native to Eurasia. It was originally introduced into the U.S. as an ornamental and as a contaminate in seed. It invades pastures, rangeland, rights-of-way and other disturbed sites. It forms monocultures and out-competes native vegetation.
Oxeye daisies typically grow 1 to 3 feet tall. Leaves are spoon shaped with deep lobes. Leaves decrease in size the further up the stem they are. Stems are topped by white flowers with yellow centers. Flowers are 1 to 2 inches in diameter. A single plant can produce up to 40 flowering stems. Each plant can produce up to 200 seeds. Seeds are dark brown to black, are ribbed and have tufts, which allow them to be easily transported by the wind. Its ability to reproduce from rhizome fragments makes it a serious threat. As rhizomes spread, oxeye daisy can choke out native vegetation and destroy once-productive grazing lands.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Clean clothing and equipment after leaving infested areas. Be careful when buying seed, at times it is contained in wildflower seed mixes and it can also be a contaminate in grass seed.
Mechanical: Hand digging can be effective for small infestations, if as much of the root is removed as possible. Repeated digging may be necessary. Mowing can reduce seed production if done before seeds are formed. Normally tillage is not recommended for weeds that spread by rhizomes but in this case it can be effective. Make sure to clean tillage equipment and mowers before moving to new fields.
Cultural: Short-duration, high-intensity grazing will help to promote beneficial plants. Continuous grazing practices tend to promote oxeye daisy establishment. Grazing sheep or goats in areas that are infested with oxeye daisy can help to suppress populations.
Chemical: For specific herbicide active ingredient recommendations, visit pnwhandbooks.org and search “daisy.” Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.