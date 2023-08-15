Oxeye daisy

Oxeye daisy (Leucanthemum vulgare) is a perennial wildflower native to Eurasia. It was originally introduced into the U.S. as an ornamental and as a contaminate in seed. It invades pastures, rangeland, rights-of-way and other disturbed sites. It forms monocultures and out-competes native vegetation.


Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

