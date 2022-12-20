Pineappleweed (Chamomilla suaveolens) is a common summer annual broadleaf plant. Found commonly in gardens, lawns, cropland and open spaces, pineappleweed thrives in harsh soil conditions such as compacted soils and high-traffic areas, but not shade. Pineappleweed germinates in early spring and continues to germinate throughout the year. Flowers can be present all year beginning in late spring.
With lacy leaves and a pineapple smell, pineappleweed is easily identified. Cotyledons are bright green, narrow, thick and fleshy, pointed or rounded at the tip, hairless and are about 1/12 to half an inch long and 1/25 of an inch wide. The leaves of the first pair are opposite to one another on the stem, hairless, and their leaf edges range from smooth to deeply lobed. Subsequent leaves are alternate to one another along the stem, deeply lobed to deeply divided into narrow fingerlike lobes and form a stem. Seedlings grow as a rosette, then the plant branches upward into a small bush (6 to 12 inches high). Flower heads are found at the ends of stems, are egg shaped, and are composed of densely packed, tiny, non-showy, yellowish green flowers.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Never transport unknown plant material. Effective prevention includes maintaining healthy, competitive desirable vegetation.
Mechanical: Hand-pull plants in planting beds prior to seed germination.
Chemical: Pre-emergent herbicides may not be effective since pineappleweed germinates year-round. Apply an appropriate post-emergent herbicide directly to target weeds. Many restricted and non-restricted use herbicide are available. For more information, visit pnwhandbooks.org then search “pineappleweed” in the weed section. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.