Pineappleweed

Pineappleweed

 Caleb Slemmons/National Ecological Observatory Network via Bugwood.org

The issue: Pineappleweed

Pineappleweed (Chamomilla suaveolens) is a common summer annual broadleaf plant. Found commonly in gardens, lawns, cropland and open spaces, pineappleweed thrives in harsh soil conditions such as compacted soils and high-traffic areas, but not shade. Pineappleweed germinates in early spring and continues to germinate throughout the year. Flowers can be present all year beginning in late spring.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.