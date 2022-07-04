Poison hemlock (Conium maculatum) is a biennial or perennial that is native to areas surrounding the Mediterranean. It invades pastures, rights-of-way, cropland, riparian areas, and other disturbed sites. It is poisonous to livestock and humans if consumed, and it can also cause irritation to the skin of humans. Its robust growth habit is alarming! It can quickly out compete native species.
Integrated pest management options:
• Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Clean equipment after leaving an infested area. Do not transport unknown plant material. Avoid disturbing plants after seed is mature.
• Mechanical: Mowing is an effective way to keep poison hemlock from going to seed (plants may need to be mowed multiple times a year). Be sure to mow prior to seed maturation. Hand pulling/ digging can be effective when plants are young. Be sure to wear protective clothing and eye protection, as poison hemlock can cause skin and eye irritation. Tillage can be effective but is not usually recommended because disturbed soil is the perfect germination site.
• Cultural: Establish a healthy stand of beneficial plants that will cover the soil and compete with weed seedlings.
• Biological: None
• Chemical: Large stands of poison hemlock may require chemical control. 2,4-D, MCPA, aminocyclopyrachlor+ chlorsulfuron (Perspective) glyphosate, and metsulfuron (Escort and others) are herbicide active ingredients that can effectively control poison hemlock if applied correctly. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.