Prickly Lettuce (Lactca serriola) is an annual that can also function as a biennial. It is native to the Mediterranean area and was likely introduced into the U.S. as a contaminate in seed. It invades rights-of-way, cropland, gardens, and other disturbed sites. Prickly Lettuce has significant negative impacts on wheat production systems. Spring Wheat yields can be reduced up to 25% when Prickly Lettuce infestations are present.
Prickly Lettuce seeds can germinate throughout the year, but they typically germinate in the fall and spring. Seedings that germinate in the fall overwinter as a rosette. When conditions are right rosettes bolt, sending up flowering stalks. When mature, plants can be 1 to 5 feet tall. Leaves can be 2 to 8 inches in length with deep lobes. Leaves have a spined mid-rib on the underside. When stems, leaves, or roots are cut or damaged they exude a milky substance. Prickly Lettuce is a prolific seed producer. A single plant can produce 630-55,000 seeds per year. Seeds have fine white hairs that allow them to easily be carried on the wind.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Clean equipment after leaving infested areas. Always plant clean seed.
· Mechanical: Tillage can be an effective control option when weeds are in the seedling and rosette stages.
· Cultural: Having a good stand of beneficial plants that will compete with Prickly Lettuce is important. Maintain cultural practices that benefit desirable plants.
· Biological: None
· Chemical: Unfortunately, Prickly Lettuce has developed known resistance to the following herbicide active ingredients: Chlorsulfuron, Metsulfuron, Thifensulfuron, Triasulfuron, Tribenuron, Dicamba, 2,4-D, and MCPA. Products like WideMatch (Clopyralid + Fluroxypyr), Orion (MCPA + Florasulam), and Huskie (Pyrasulfotole, Bromoxynil, and Flyroxpyr) perform well in Winter Wheat production systems. Rotate herbicide active ingredients to prevent the development of resistance. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
