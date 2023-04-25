Prostrate knotweed

 Robert Vidéki/Doronicum Kft. via Bugwood.org

Prostrate knotweed (Polygonum aviculare) is a low-growing summer annual commonly found in lawns, high-traffic areas, waste areas and along driveways and sidewalks. Prostrate knotweed provides a food source to birds and mammals but is also a known host for many fungi, viruses and nematodes. Prostrate knotweed quickly covers bare soil preventing native plant species from becoming established. Toxins from its roots and leaves alter the composition of the soil, making it unsuitable for native species.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

