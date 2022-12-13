Puncturevine

Puncturevine

 Howard F. Schwartz/Colorado State University via Bugwood.org

The issue: Puncturevine

Puncturevine (Tribulus terrestris), commonly known as goathead, is a kid's flat tire waiting to happen. This annual invasive plant can form 8-foot diameter dense mats, competing with crops and native plants. The destructive spiny burrs can injure livestock, pets and humans and can damage recreational gear like bicycle tires. It invades pastures, rangeland, roadsides, waste areas, cultivated fields and other disturbed sites.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.