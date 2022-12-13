Puncturevine (Tribulus terrestris), commonly known as goathead, is a kid's flat tire waiting to happen. This annual invasive plant can form 8-foot diameter dense mats, competing with crops and native plants. The destructive spiny burrs can injure livestock, pets and humans and can damage recreational gear like bicycle tires. It invades pastures, rangeland, roadsides, waste areas, cultivated fields and other disturbed sites.
Its greenish-red, branched stems are covered with fine hairs. Leaves consist of three to eight pairs of opposite, oblong-lanceolate leaflets, each being 5 to 15 mm (about 0.59 inches) long and 3 to 5 mm (about 0.2 inches) wide. The upper surface of the leaflet is darker than the underside. The small, yellow, five-petalled flowers grow solitary in leaf axils and develop into a gray to yellowish-tan, circular, woody burr that split into five sections, each with two stout, divergent spines. Puncturevine is native to the Mediterranean and is adapted to dry, loose, sandy soils. Its long narrow tap root helps it to survive in dry soils.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Never transport unknown plant material. Always remove and properly dispose of all seed and plant materials on vehicles, clothing, shoes and pets before you exit or enter outdoor recreational sites.
Mechanical: Hand-pull or dig up prior to seed formation in the spring. Make sure to remove any spiny burrs from the ground. Continue to remove plants throughout the summer.
Chemical: Post emergent herbicides have been effective at controlling puncturevine. Many restricted and non-restricted use herbicides are available. For more information, visit pnwhandbooks.org, and then search “puncturevine” in the weed section. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.