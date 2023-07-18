Purple loosestrife

Purple loosestrife

 Rob Routledge/Sault College via Bugwood.org

The issue: Purple loosestrife

Purple loosestrife (Lythrum salicaria) is a perennial wetland weed native to Eurasia. It was originally introduced into the U.S. as a contaminate in ship ballast and as an ornamental. It invades moist areas like wetlands, ditch banks, stream banks, the edges of other bodies of water, meadows, irrigated pastures and other moist sites. It can significantly reduce biodiversity, feed quality and aquatic habitat.


Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.