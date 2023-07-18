Purple loosestrife (Lythrum salicaria) is a perennial wetland weed native to Eurasia. It was originally introduced into the U.S. as a contaminate in ship ballast and as an ornamental. It invades moist areas like wetlands, ditch banks, stream banks, the edges of other bodies of water, meadows, irrigated pastures and other moist sites. It can significantly reduce biodiversity, feed quality and aquatic habitat.
Purple loosestrife can grow up to 8 feet tall. Stems stand erect and are squarish, having four to six sides. The stems are either smooth or covered in fine soft hairs. Leaves are lance shaped and are 2 to 5 inches long with smooth margins. Leaves are attached directly to the stem and are arranged in whorls of 3. Purple flowers are arranged in spiked clusters. Each flower has five to seven petals. A single plant can produce more than 100,000 seeds. While purple loosestrife spreads mainly by seed, roots can also produce buds. Allowing plants that have been dug up and removed to regrow in a new location.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Clean clothing and equipment after leaving infested areas. Don’t plant or buy purple loosestrife.
Mechanical: Small infestations can be pulled by hand or dug out. If flowers have been produced, cut them off and bag them before trying to remove the plants. All plant parts should be bagged and properly disposed of. Do not compost purple loosestrife!
Chemical: For specific herbicide active ingredient recommendations, visit pnwhandbooks.org and search “purple loosestrife.” Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.