Quackgrass

Quackgrass

 Steve Dewey/Utah State University via Bugwood.org.

The issue: Quackgrass

Quackgrass (Elytrigia repens) is a rhizomatous perennial that spreads by seeds and rhizomes. Quackgrass is a highly competitive agricultural weed that can significantly reduce crop yields and reduce the value of seed grain crops through contamination. In addition, quackgrass can infest lawns, gardens, roadsides, ditches and any disturbed moist areas. It is a rapid invader that can stabilize eroding soils but will take over good areas for other plants. Quackgrass is known to release allelopathic toxins into the soil inhibiting the growth of other plants.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.