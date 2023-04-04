Redroot pigweed

 Bruce Ackley/The Ohio State University via Bugwood.org

Redroot pigweed (Amaranthus retroflexus) is a summer annual found in agricultural fields, home gardens and open spaces. Redroot pigweed is of special importance because of its ability to produce 13,000 to 35,000 seeds per plant that stay viable in the soil for up to 10 years or more. Redroot pigweed is a common weed found throughout Idaho and has been proven to be difficult to control. Its resilience is well documented. In Idaho, adapted varieties are resistant to the commonly used herbicide metribuzin. It was named pigweed because pigs liked the taste of it, but at the right stage of life (just before flowering), redroot pigweed can accumulate enough nitrates to be poisonous to livestock.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

