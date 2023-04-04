Redroot pigweed (Amaranthus retroflexus) is a summer annual found in agricultural fields, home gardens and open spaces. Redroot pigweed is of special importance because of its ability to produce 13,000 to 35,000 seeds per plant that stay viable in the soil for up to 10 years or more. Redroot pigweed is a common weed found throughout Idaho and has been proven to be difficult to control. Its resilience is well documented. In Idaho, adapted varieties are resistant to the commonly used herbicide metribuzin. It was named pigweed because pigs liked the taste of it, but at the right stage of life (just before flowering), redroot pigweed can accumulate enough nitrates to be poisonous to livestock.
Redroot pigweed is an upright plant growing between 1 and 6 feet tall with thick stems and a taproot. Its lower stems are often reddish or red striped. Its leaves are oval with a tapering point. Densely clustered green flowers with a pinkish tint appear on a spike at the tip of branches. It germinates in the spring and matures in the summer. Found naturally along riverbanks, redroot pigweed does well in wet soils.
Integrated pest management options:
Cultural: Crop rotations are important in controlling redroot pigweed. Small grains suppress pigweed in rotation. Planting early helps reduce infestations as the crop has a head start and can out compete the pigweed for nutrients, sun and water.
Mechanical: Hand pulling redroot pigweed early is easy and an effective way to control the population; however, if the plant is mature, it can regrow if it has been cut down. Tilling at night will reduce pigweed emergence by 50 to 75 percent. When tillage is used, it is best to till 1 inch or less, to prevent bringing more seeds to the surface.
Biological: Redroot pigweed seed is a preferred food source of many seed predators, including the northern field cricket and some species of ground (carabid) beetles. One female northern field cricket can eat more than 200 pigweed seeds a day. Mice and other mammals also eat pigweed seeds.
Chemical: Post-emergent chemicals are the best bet for controlling redroot pigweed. It is a later weed that comes on, so pre-emergent herbicides have less control. For more information on different chemicals to use, refer to www.pnwhandbooks.org and search “redroot pigweed.” Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
