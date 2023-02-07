Redstem filaree

Redstem filaree (Erodium cicutarium) is a winter annual or biennial that forms a low growing, densely matted plant with fern-like leaves in a rosette. Because of its prostrate growing habit, it prevents the germination of desirable plant species. Preferring sandy soils, redstem filaree inhabits dry pasturelands, landscapes and turfgrass. Drought tolerant, redstem filaree also withstands heavy stocking rates.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

