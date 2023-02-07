Redstem filaree (Erodium cicutarium) is a winter annual or biennial that forms a low growing, densely matted plant with fern-like leaves in a rosette. Because of its prostrate growing habit, it prevents the germination of desirable plant species. Preferring sandy soils, redstem filaree inhabits dry pasturelands, landscapes and turfgrass. Drought tolerant, redstem filaree also withstands heavy stocking rates.
Redstem filaree has reddish stems and is covered with fine hairs. The flower stalk supports two to 12 vibrant pink/purple flowers with five petals and a long, beak-like fruit. The leaves are opposite and finely divided with toothed or lobed margins. The root system is a shallow taproot with fibrous secondary roots.
Integrated pest management options:
Cultural: Prevention is the best control of redstem filaree. Bare ground is prime habitat for it. In rangeland or pastureland plant native forbs and grasses. Contact your local Natural Resource Conservation Service for seed mix recommendations.
Mechanical: Hand pulling or digging when soil is moist, making sure to get the roots to prevent resprouting is effective. Removing flowers before the plant sets seed is also effective. Be sure to place all plant material in a bag so as not to spread seeds. Any type of tillage to the area can also be effective.
Biological: Redstem filaree is grazed by many animals, especially sheep.
Chemical: Herbicides should be applied during seedling and rosette stages to have the greatest success. Metsulfuron at a rate of .33 oz of product/acre + .025 percent v/v non-ionic surfactant can be used on rangeland and pasturelands. Another option is 2 pints of 2,4-D and 1 pint of dicamba per acre. Both recommendations are based on equipment with an output of 30 gallons per acre. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
