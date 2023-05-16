The issue: Rush skeletonweed

Rush skeletonweed (Chondrilla juncea) is an aggressive invader that is extremely damaging to production agriculture. Affected areas include cultivated fields, roadsides, rangelands and pastures. Once introduced into a new area, it is extremely difficult to eradicate. It produces dense stands, diminishing plant habitat and their associated wildlife. The plants' wiry stems and latex it produces can clog and break agricultural harvesting equipment. It thrives in rocky or sandy soils and can flourish in both wet and dry environments.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension horticulture educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.