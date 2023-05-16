Rush skeletonweed (Chondrilla juncea) is an aggressive invader that is extremely damaging to production agriculture. Affected areas include cultivated fields, roadsides, rangelands and pastures. Once introduced into a new area, it is extremely difficult to eradicate. It produces dense stands, diminishing plant habitat and their associated wildlife. The plants' wiry stems and latex it produces can clog and break agricultural harvesting equipment. It thrives in rocky or sandy soils and can flourish in both wet and dry environments.
Rush skeletonweed is a biennial or perennial that can reach up to 4 feet tall. In its first year it grows as a rosette like a common dandelion and chicory. The rosette is 2 to 5 inches in diameter with hairless, reddish-brown leaves and purplish incised margins and deeply pinnate lobes pointing backward toward the leaf base. In the spring of the second year it bolts, growing its green or yellowish, wiry, erect flowering stems. There are a few narrow, linear leaves on the stem. Stems become increasingly tough as they mature. It can be distinguished by its brown, downward-pointing hairs near the base of the flowering stem. Rush skeletonweed produces up to 1,500 small, bright yellow flowers per plant. Flowers are found both terminally (on the ends of branches) and axially (in-between branches). Flowers are attached directly to the branch. It begins flowering in May and continues until the first hard frost producing over 20,000 seeds. Tap roots are 3 to 7 feet deep. Rush skeletonweed can reproduce vegetatively as well through adventitious buds near the taproot and on lateral roots that can become rhizome-like and have root buds.
Integrated pest management options:
Cultural: Prevent the establishment of new infestations by minimizing disturbance and seed dispersal. Healthy plant communities are less susceptible to infestations of rush skeletonweed.
Mechanical: Diligent hand-pulling or digging can be effective for small infestations. Any root left behind can begin growing a new plant, so make sure to remove all root parts and check the site often, removing any new growth. Be careful not to scatter any of the seeds if the plant is flowering. Mowing and cultivation are not effective as root fragments increase infestations.
Biological: A root moth, a gall midge, a mite and a rust have been introduced in the U.S. as biological control methods. Biological control agents will not eradicate rush skeletonweed but will reduce seed production.
Chemical: Herbicides are the most effective control for rush skeletonweed. Several chemical herbicides are available to control rush skeletonweed. The best time to apply herbicides is when the plant is young and in the rosette stage. A complete list of approved chemicals is available on www.pnwhandbooks.org. Type “rush skeletonweed” in the search for recommendations. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension horticulture educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
