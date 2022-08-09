Russian knapweed

Russian knapweed

 Photo courtesy of Steve Dewey/Utah State University via Bugwood.org

The issue: Russian knapweed

Russian knapweed can grow up to 3 feet tall and is covered with wooly gray hair, giving the plant a blueish green appearance. Lower leaves are 2 to 4 inches in length and lobed. Upper leaves are smaller and linear, or lance shaped. Flowers can be pink, white or lavender and are typically 1/4 to 1/2 inch in diameter. They have rounded bracts that have pointed paper-like edges. The overall shape of the flower head resembles a vase. Russian knapweed has a creeping root system, allowing it to spread and take over areas quickly. Seeds are often transported by birds, rodents, wind and humans (on clothing and vehicles).

Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you