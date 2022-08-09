Russian knapweed can grow up to 3 feet tall and is covered with wooly gray hair, giving the plant a blueish green appearance. Lower leaves are 2 to 4 inches in length and lobed. Upper leaves are smaller and linear, or lance shaped. Flowers can be pink, white or lavender and are typically 1/4 to 1/2 inch in diameter. They have rounded bracts that have pointed paper-like edges. The overall shape of the flower head resembles a vase. Russian knapweed has a creeping root system, allowing it to spread and take over areas quickly. Seeds are often transported by birds, rodents, wind and humans (on clothing and vehicles).
Integrated pest management options:
• Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Never transport unknown plant material. Clean clothing, pets and vehicles of plant debris when leaving infested areas.
• Mechanical: Mechanical control methods like mowing and tillage are not usually recommended as it can cause further invasion.
• Cultural: Plant beneficial perennial plants that will compete with weed seedlings. Manage plant populations in a way that will benefit beneficial plants.
• Chemical: There are several herbicide options available to use on this weed species. For more information on products and rates, visit pnwhandbooks.org/weed. Then search “knapweeds.” Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.