Russian olive (Elaeagnus angustifolia L.) is a perennial shrub or tree native to Eurasia. It was originally introduced into the U.S. in the early 1900s. It has been used as an ornamental, for windbreaks and for wildlife habitat. It invades moist areas along creeks, canals, rivers, marshes and other riparian areas. It also survives well in drier locations that receive as little as 8 inches of precipitation. It can be particularly cumbersome in pastures, farmland and rights-of-way. Russian olive is extremely aggressive, allowing it to spread and create monocultures.
Integrated pest management options:
• Prevention: Learn to identify this tree/shrub. Clean equipment after leaving an infested area. Choose a different species for windbreaks, wildlife habitat, and for ornamental purposes.
• Mechanical: Pulling, mowing, grinding, girdling and cutting are all mechanical methods that can be used to remove Russian olive. The problem is that mechanical methods alone are not completely effective. Russian olive will likely grow back when mechanical methods are used without a chemical application.
• Chemical: The most effective method of control utilizes mechanical and chemical control methods. First cut the tree down close to the ground. Clean sawdust from the stump surface. Then apply undiluted 41 percent glyphosate (1 milliliter per inch of diameter of the trunk) to the cambium layer (the outer rings of the stump) on each stem or trunk. This process allows the glyphosate to be translocated down into the roots. Untreated stems will grow back extremely vigorously. Stumps should not be removed for at least a year after application. The cut stump method is effective during the growing season as well as when trees are dormant. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.