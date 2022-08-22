Scotch thistle
Buy Now

Scotch thistle

 Photo courtesy of Steve Dewey/Utah State University via Bugwood.org

The issue: Scotch thistle

Scotch thistle (Onopordum acanthium) is a biennial native to Eurasia. It was introduced into the U.S. as an ornamental and as a contaminate in feed. It invades rangeland, pastures, cultivated fields and other disturbed sites. Its sharp spines deter livestock and wildlife, giving it an advantage over more palatable species.

Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you