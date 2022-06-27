Skeletonleaf bursage typically grows 4 to 18 inches tall. Leaves have deep lobes and coarse toothed margins. The top side of the leaves are dark green, while the bottom side is pale green with short white hairs. Each plant produces small yellow male and female flowers. Male flowers are located toward the top of the plant, and female flowers are produced under the male flowers. Seed is produced inside of light brown fruits (burrs) from June to August. It has an extensive root system that allows it to spread vegetatively making it difficult to control.
Integrated pest management options:
• Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Clean equipment after leaving an infested area. Do not transport unknown plant material.
• Mechanical: In small infestations, hand digging individual plants can be an effective method if roots are removed. Soil disturbances are generally not recommended as it can cause Skeletonleaf bursage to spread, but tillage can be effective if combined with other methods of control.
• Cultural: Establish a healthy stand of beneficial plants that will compete with Skeletonleaf bursage.
• Biological: None
• Chemical: 2,4-D and Picloram (Tordon) are two herbicide active ingredients that can effectively control Skeletonleaf bursage. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.