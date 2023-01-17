Small bugloss

Small bugloss

 Photo courtesy of Emmet J. Judziewicz/Online Virtual Flora of Wisconsin

The issue: Small bugloss

Small bugloss (Anchusa arvensis) is an annual that germinates in mid spring, grows up to 24 inches tall and 36 inches wide, flowers between June and August, and dies back with the first hard frost. Small bugloss can be a serious problem in cultivated fields where it out competes crops for space and nutrients, causing decreases in crop yields. Because it is toxic to most livestock, it will also reduce viable forage in forage crops and in pastures. Its extensive taproot makes small bugloss difficult to kill through most means.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.