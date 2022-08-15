Spotted knapweed

 Photo courtesy of Rob Routledge/Sault College via Bugwood.org

The issue: Spotted knapweed

Spotted knapweed (Centaurea stoebe) is a biennial or short-lived perennial native to Eastern Europe. It was introduced into the U.S. in the 1800s as a contaminate in seed. It is an extremely invasive weed that can spread quickly. It invades roadsides, rangeland and other dry disturbed sites.

