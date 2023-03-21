Spotted spurge

 Robert Vidéki/The Ohio State University via Bugwood.org

Spotted spurge (Euphorbia maculata) is an annual prostrate plant in the spurge family. It grows close to the ground and forms a dense mat of vegetation invading gardens, cultivated agricultural areas, cracks in sidewalks and thin lawns. It grows well in poor, compacted soil and loves full sun. Spotted spurge can grow up to 2 feet in diameter, produces seeds within five weeks of germination and can produce two to three generations in a growing season. Spotted surge is poisonous to sheep and has been shown to kill animals that consumed as little as 0.62 percent of their body weight within a few hours.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

