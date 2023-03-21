Spotted spurge (Euphorbia maculata) is an annual prostrate plant in the spurge family. It grows close to the ground and forms a dense mat of vegetation invading gardens, cultivated agricultural areas, cracks in sidewalks and thin lawns. It grows well in poor, compacted soil and loves full sun. Spotted spurge can grow up to 2 feet in diameter, produces seeds within five weeks of germination and can produce two to three generations in a growing season. Spotted surge is poisonous to sheep and has been shown to kill animals that consumed as little as 0.62 percent of their body weight within a few hours.
Spotted spurge has small elliptical-shaped, bright green leaves that have an irregular-purple spot in the center of each blade. The leaves are arranged opposite each other on the pink stems that radiate from a center underground taproot. A thick milky sap will exude from any point of the plant that is broken off.
Integrated pest management options:
Cultural: Hand-pull any plants before seed set. Manually remove any underground structures. Make sure to carefully dispose of plant material to ensure seeds are not left behind. A mulch layer 3 inches thick on planting beds will reduce seed germination. Soil sterilization by covering the soil with sheets of clear plastic for four to six weeks during the summer can effectively reduce the number of seeds in an area where temperatures are above 90°F.
Mechanical: Mowing is an ineffective way to control spotted spurge because of its low growth habit. Hand pulling or tillage is the preferred method of mechanical weed control — just be aware that any plant material can vegetatively reproduce and sprout new plants.
Chemical: Pre-emergent chemicals can help prevent outbreaks of spotted spurge if you apply them in late winter before weed seeds germinate. Post-emergent herbicides are also available. 2,4-D, 2,4-DP, Dicamba, Fluroxypryr, Flumioxazin and MCPP have all proven to provide good control of spotted spurge. For best control, use a combination of one or more of the herbicides listed. As with all chemical pest control, always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
