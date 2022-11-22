Syrian beancaper (Zygophyllum fabago) is a deep-rooted herbaceous perennial native to the Mediterranean area. It invades disturbed areas, roadways, grasslands, and other sites. It can form dense monocultures that outcompete native species. Its presence reduces forage quality seeing how it is unpalatable to livestock.
Syrian beancaper can grow up to 3 feet in height and width. Branched stems extend from a woody crown. Leaves are leathery, thick, hairless, and are composed of two oval-shaped leaflets, giving them a “Y” shape. Flowers are small and compact each having five petals. They are white, cream, yellow or copper colored with pinkish veins. Seed pods are oblong, ribbed, have five compartments, and are 1.5 inches long. Each seed pod compartment contains several seeds. Syrian beancaper reproduces from seed and vegetatively from rhizomes. Seed is dispersed by wind, water, animals and humans. Control of this weed can be very difficult.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Never transport unknown plant material. Always plant clean seed!
· Mechanical: Hand digging or pulling can be effective on small infestations. Remove as much of the roots as possible. Tillage is not recommended because it can reproduce from rhizomes, allowing it to spread.
· Cultural: Establish a healthy stand of beneficial plants that will compete for essential resources.
· Biological: None
· Chemical: Glyphosate and Metsulfuron are two herbicide active ingredients that may control this weed. Refer to pnwhandbooks.org/weed then search “beancaper.” Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch, University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. 208-547-3205 JLHatch@uidaho.edu
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.