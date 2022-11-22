Syrian beancaper

Syrian beancaper (Zygophyllum fabago) is a deep-rooted herbaceous perennial native to the Mediterranean area. It invades disturbed areas, roadways, grasslands, and other sites. It can form dense monocultures that outcompete native species. Its presence reduces forage quality seeing how it is unpalatable to livestock.


Justin Hatch, University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. 208-547-3205 JLHatch@uidaho.edu

