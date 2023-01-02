The issue: Turkish thistle

Turkish thistle (Carduus cinereus) is an annual forb that grows up to 4 feet tall in the right conditions. Native to Europe and the Mediterranean region, it was first documented in North America in 2007; it was misidentified as Italian thistle until 2014. Recently discovered in Idaho and Oregon, Turkish thistle is classified as invasive because of its ability to crowd out and out-compete desirable forage plants. Turkish thistle spreads via wind, water and human and animal vectors. It is not known to reproduce vegetatively.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

