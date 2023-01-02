Turkish thistle (Carduus cinereus) is an annual forb that grows up to 4 feet tall in the right conditions. Native to Europe and the Mediterranean region, it was first documented in North America in 2007; it was misidentified as Italian thistle until 2014. Recently discovered in Idaho and Oregon, Turkish thistle is classified as invasive because of its ability to crowd out and out-compete desirable forage plants. Turkish thistle spreads via wind, water and human and animal vectors. It is not known to reproduce vegetatively.
Its basal leaves are up to 4 inches long, and stem leaves reduce in size moving up the stem. Turkish thistle has both basal leaves and stem leaves. The basal leaves taper to winged petioles and have lobed edges (two to five lobes). The underside of the leaves is tomentose (with wooly hairs) while the upper surfaces are loosely wooly. The stem leaves attach directly to the stem and reduce in size going up to the stem towards the tips. Stems are winged, unbranched to openly branched and loosely covered with soft wooly hairs. The purplish flower heads are non-spherical, compressed and narrow.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant and report any sightings. Never transport unknown plant material. Remove and properly dispose of all seed and plant materials on vehicles, clothing, shoes and pets before you exit or enter outdoor recreational sites.
Mechanical: May be manually removed when small. Use a sharpened shovel at the top of the root crown. Mowing during flowering can reduce seed production. Repeated mowing every four to seven weeks prior to blooming is important because they will regrow if they are not fully bolted.
Biological: No biological control has been shown to be effective against Turkish thistle.
Chemical: Oregon has found Turkish thistle to be susceptible to herbicides containing aminopyralid and picloram. Always read and follow herbicide label directions! In general, use herbicide control with other control methods to reduce usage when possible.
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
