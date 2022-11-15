Turkish thistle

 Photo courtesy of Joel Price/Oregon Department of Agriculture

Turkish thistle (Carduus cinereus) is an annual native to Asia. It was first found in North America in 2007. Unfortunately, it has been found on the Idaho and Oregon sides of Hells Canyon. Little is known about the Turkish thistle, but we know that it can spread easily and that it can out compete native vegetation. It has been found mostly in canyon grasslands and on rocky slopes.


Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

