Virginia creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia) is a perennial native, woody, deciduous vine used by home gardeners as an ornamental because of its attractive foliage. Virginia creeper exhibits aggressive growth, sending out roots and tendrils at its nodes allowing it to climb trees, fences, utility poles and buildings. This adaptation in open areas allows it to be a useful groundcover for erosion control. Aside from some of the perceived benefits, Virginia creeper can be an invasive weed. On wood siding, its tendrils will work themselves in between the boards and make them difficult to remove. Its dense foliage will dry out slowly causing moisture problems with wood siding. Virginia creeper’s berries cause nausea, drowsiness, profuse sweating and can lead to death. Touching the autumn foliage may cause dermatitis in a small percentage of individuals.
Virginia creeper is a very hardy plant, surviving zones 3 to 9. It is suited to drought conditions and saline soils. Stems are orange to brown with fine hairs and branched tendrils that end in adhesive discs. The leaves are alternate and palmately compound with five leaflets. During the fall the foliage turns bright red in color. The leaflets are pointed, coarse toothed and grow 6 inches long. Their flowers grow in clusters and produce a ¼ inch black berry. They produce 12,000 to 19,000 seeds per pound of berries. Virginia creeper can climb to a height of 60 feet on trees, utility poles, buildings or other objects.
Integrated pest management options:
Cultural: The best cultural control is to avoid bringing in the plant. It can climb or grow over anything.
Mechanical: Hand pulling or digging when soil is moist can be effective.
Biological: Some livestock will eat Virginia creeper.
Chemical: Herbicides are not often effective against Virginia creeper. A cut-stump application of glyphosate or triclopyr can be effective in killing stumps of older vines. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
