The issue: Virginia creeper

Virginia creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia) is a perennial native, woody, deciduous vine used by home gardeners as an ornamental because of its attractive foliage. Virginia creeper exhibits aggressive growth, sending out roots and tendrils at its nodes allowing it to climb trees, fences, utility poles and buildings. This adaptation in open areas allows it to be a useful groundcover for erosion control. Aside from some of the perceived benefits, Virginia creeper can be an invasive weed. On wood siding, its tendrils will work themselves in between the boards and make them difficult to remove. Its dense foliage will dry out slowly causing moisture problems with wood siding. Virginia creeper’s berries cause nausea, drowsiness, profuse sweating and can lead to death. Touching the autumn foliage may cause dermatitis in a small percentage of individuals.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

