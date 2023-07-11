Western water hemlock (Cicuta douglasii) is a perennial native to the northwest portion of North America. It is the most poisonous plant on the continent. The toxin cicutoxin found in western water hemlock is deadly to humans and livestock. Consumption leads to convulsions and death! True to its name, it invades wet areas in pastures, meadows and along streams and ditch banks.
Western water hemlock grows 1.5 to 3 feet tall. Leaves are narrow to broadly lance shaped, margins are toothed, and veins intersect the notches found on the perimeter of the leaves. Flowers are small, white and arranged in umbrella shaped clusters. The rootstock is thick and fleshy; inside are small compartments that house a tan to brown liquid. This liquid is extremely toxic. Western water hemlock is often confused with poison hemlock. One of the easiest ways to tell them apart is to look at the leaves, as seen in figure 1. (Water hemlock leaves on the left and poison hemlock leaves on the right). If poisoning occurs, contact a poison control center as fast as possible.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Do not transport unknown plant material and plant clean seed.
Mechanical: Plants can be pulled by hand or dug out, but make sure to wear protective clothing and gloves while handling these dangerous plants.
Cultural: Do not overgraze, as it will weaken desirable vegetation and promote the establishment of weeds. Short-duration, high-intensity grazing will help to promote healthy stands of beneficial vegetation.
Chemical: Use caution when using herbicides to control western water hemlock, as applying herbicides can raise the toxicity levels of dying plants. Do not graze infested areas after spraying until plants are dead and dried up. For specific herbicide active ingredient recommendations, visit pnwhandbooks.org search “water hemlock.” Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.
