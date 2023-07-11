Western water hemlock

Figure 1. Leaf on the left is from western water hemlock, while the leaf on the right is from poison hemlock.

 Steve Dewey/Utah State University via Bugwood.org

The issue: Western water hemlock

Western water hemlock (Cicuta douglasii) is a perennial native to the northwest portion of North America. It is the most poisonous plant on the continent. The toxin cicutoxin found in western water hemlock is deadly to humans and livestock. Consumption leads to convulsions and death! True to its name, it invades wet areas in pastures, meadows and along streams and ditch banks.


Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

