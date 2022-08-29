White bryony (Bryonia alba) is a perennial climbing vine that is native to Eurasia. It was originally introduced into the U.S. in the 1970s. It invades residential and other forested areas. It causes significant damage as it climbs trees, shrubs and structures. All parts of this plant are poisonous to humans and livestock, especially the roots and berries.
Integrated pest management options:
• Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Never transport unknown plant material.
• Mechanical: Digging out the roots of white bryony can be an effective control method if done correctly. Dig out roots in the fall after the leaves have died back and ensure that the roots are cut 3 to 5 inches below the soil surface. After removing white bryony, monitor the area closely, digging out regrowth as needed. Make sure that you wear protective clothing as this weed is poisonous.
• Chemical: Glyphosate when applied using the “cut stem” method is an effective control method. This method can be used any time of the year. Cut stems 3 to 4 inches below the soil surface and then apply concentrated glyphosate to the cut stems (just enough to wet the surface). This allows the glyphosate to penetrate the root system, providing good control. Glyphosate is a non-selective herbicide, and it will kill other vegetation it contacts. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.