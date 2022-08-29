White bryony

White bryony

 Photo courtesy of Robert Vidéki/Doronicum Kft. via Bugwood.org

The issue: White bryony

White bryony (Bryonia alba) is a perennial climbing vine that is native to Eurasia. It was originally introduced into the U.S. in the 1970s. It invades residential and other forested areas. It causes significant damage as it climbs trees, shrubs and structures. All parts of this plant are poisonous to humans and livestock, especially the roots and berries.

Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

