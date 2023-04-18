White clover

White clover (Trifolium repens) is a perennial cool-season legume. Its prostrate growth habit and stolons that root at nodes helps it to establish itself in turfgrass, landscapes, orchards and nursery crops. Used as a cover crop in orchards and as a forage throughout the country, white clover does have some beneficial characteristics. However, white clover grows in patches in lawns and can give an uneven appearance. The flowers are attractive to bees; therefore, white clover may pose a hazard to people sensitive to bee stings.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

