White clover (Trifolium repens) is a perennial cool-season legume. Its prostrate growth habit and stolons that root at nodes helps it to establish itself in turfgrass, landscapes, orchards and nursery crops. Used as a cover crop in orchards and as a forage throughout the country, white clover does have some beneficial characteristics. However, white clover grows in patches in lawns and can give an uneven appearance. The flowers are attractive to bees; therefore, white clover may pose a hazard to people sensitive to bee stings.
White clover’s leaves are trifoliate with a pale triangular mark on each leaflet. The flower heads consist of an aggregate of individual flowers, which form rounded white heads at the end of long flower stalks and that arise from the leaf axis. The flowers may appear pinkish, eventually turning brown when fruiting begins. The seeds germinate under cool moist conditions in the spring, early summer, or fall.
Integrated pest management options:
Cultural: Difficult to control culturally as it easily co-exists with turfgrass and spreads rapidly by creeping stolons. Infestations may be reduced by improving turf density through good establishment procedures and the use of turfgrasses well-adapted to site conditions.
Mechanical: Mowing does not control white clover.
Biological: No biological control is known.
Chemical: Can be controlled chemically with several broadleaf herbicides in the spring or fall. A complete list of approved chemicals is available on www.pnwhandbooks.org. Under the weed dropdown menu, select “Horticultural Weed Management” and then select turfgrass. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
