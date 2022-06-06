Whitetop has a creeping growth habit, allowing it to spread by rhizomes, creating large monocultures that can be difficult to control. It grows up to 2 feet tall, with white flower clusters at the top (thus its name “whitetop”). Leaves and stems have a grayish green appearance. The plant is covered in fine hairs, especially towards the bottom. Leaves are long, slender, have toothed margins, and tend to clasp the stem. While it spreads mainly by rhizomes it can also reproduce from seed. Seeds are easily spread by wind, water, animals, and humans.
Integrated pest management options:
• Prevention: Learn to identify this plant. Plant clean seed. Seeds can remain viable even after passing through the digestive tract of animals. Always clean equipment after leaving infested areas.
• Mechanical: Tillage is not an effective way to control whitetop. Tillage cuts and disperses rhizomes allowing it to spread even more. Mowing can help to keep it from going to seed but is not an effective form of control.
• Cultural: Establishing a healthy stand of beneficial plants that will compete with whitetop is extremely important.
• Biological: None.
• Chemical: 2,4-D, Aminocyclopyrachlor+ Chlorsulfuron (Perspective), Chlorsulfuron (Telar), Imazapic (Plateau) and Metsulfuron (Escort and others) are herbicide active ingredients that can effectively control whitetop if applied correctly. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Justin Hatch is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. He can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.