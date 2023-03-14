Wild buckwheat (Polygonum convolvulus) is a summer annual weed found commonly in small cereal grains. In wheat, wild buckwheat can reduce yields up to 66 percent. In addition, wild buckwheat climbs up the shoots of plants, causing difficulties harvesting and lowering the quality of the crop. In open areas, wild buckwheat can quickly become a problem as it shades out other, more desirable plants.
Wild buckwheat has a shallow root system and can grow up to 40 inches long. Many times, it is mistaken for field bindweed, but its arrow shaped leaves are more pointed. It has long, slender, creeping stems that trail along the ground until they encounter any object, which they immediately begin climbing. Their leaves are alternately arranged on the stem, are heart-or arrowhead-shaped, pointed at the tip and have widely separated lobes at the base. The flowers have no petals but have five green or pinkish sepals. Flowers occur in short-stemmed clusters in the axils of the leaves or at the end of the stem.
Integrated pest management options:
Cultural: Practices such as crop rotation and delayed seeding can reduce incidence of wild buckwheat but will not provide effective control. Once you start noticing wild buckwheat plants, pull them immediately; ensure you pull the full root to avoid regrowth.
Mechanical: Mowing, post-seeding harrowing, post-harvest cultivating can also reduce incidence, but will not provide effective control. Tilling can encourage germination, once growing another tillage operation will terminate the weed.
Chemical: Spraying early for wild buckwheat is the most effective method of control. There are several effective herbicides available with wild buckwheat listed on the label. To avoid resistance to herbicides, use a combination of chemical groups and rotate between differing modes of action. For more information, visit pnwhandbooks.org and then search “wild buckwheat” in the weed section. Always read and follow herbicide label directions!
Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.
