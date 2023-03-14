Wild buckwheat

 Bruce Ackley/The Ohio State University via Bugwood.org

The issue: Wild buckwheat

Wild buckwheat (Polygonum convolvulus) is a summer annual weed found commonly in small cereal grains. In wheat, wild buckwheat can reduce yields up to 66 percent. In addition, wild buckwheat climbs up the shoots of plants, causing difficulties harvesting and lowering the quality of the crop. In open areas, wild buckwheat can quickly become a problem as it shades out other, more desirable plants.


Tom Jacobsen is a University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Fremont County. He can be reached at 208-624-3102 or tjacobsen@uidaho.edu.

