Yellow devil hawkweed

Yellow devil hawkweed

 JOHN CARDINA/THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, VIA BUGWOOD.ORG

The issue: Yellow devil hawkweed

Yellow devil hawkweed (Hieracium glomeratum) is a perennial wildflower native to Europe. It invades disturbed areas, roadways, pastures, grasslands and other sites. It is very competitive allowing it to take over areas that once belonged to beneficial native species that provided good forage to livestock and wildlife.


Justin Hatch is the University of Idaho Extension Agriculture Educator in Caribou County. Reach him at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

