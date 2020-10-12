An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington state Dept. of Agriculture, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. The insect, which has been found in Washington state, is the world’s largest hornet, and has been dubbed the “Murder Hornet” in reference to its appetite for honey bees, and a sting that can be fatal to some people.