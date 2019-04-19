RAWLINS, Wyo. — In our modern world, food can seem to simply appear at the store. Even in our community raised in the shadow of agriculture, many may be unaware of the true impact agriculture has on our daily lives.
Despite Carbon County’s rich tradition of agriculture, many that do not spend their earliest days on a ranch have little concept of the craft of ranching and how it feeds into the broader economy.
The Agriculture Exposition, occurring April 11, has pulled fourth graders into the world of agriculture since 1993 in an effort to better educate children on the surprisingly immense impact the world of agriculture has on their daily lives.
For the last seven years, the task of organizing the event has fallen squarely on the shoulders of Judy Raymond, a community volunteer.
“It’s pretty intense, especially that last week,” said Raymond.
Raymond estimated turning the annual expo into reality required more than 40 hours of her life to accomplish. She went on to say the stress of whole venture permeates far more of her life than the 40 hours she directly spent working on the event.
Of the six elementary schools in Carbon County, three schools were unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts. The schools that were able to send their students to the event were Rawlins, Saratoga, and Little Snake River.
Fifteen presentations were secured using 28 community volunteers. Ten of these presenters had taken an excused absence from high school to teach, while two had taken a day off from middle school. Another presenter took a day-long leave of absence from elementary school to educate fellow classmates.
The presentations included cow dogs, goats, Saratoga, Encampment, and Rawlins conservation, branding, spinning and dyeing wool, retail beef cuts, roping, an obstacle course, pigs, welding, horses, weeds, wildlife services, tools of a vet, and soil babies (teaching how to grow plants at home).
Of the 15 presentations, only one failed to show, as April snowstorms kept the sheep dog presentation from attending, always a popular attraction among students.
With snow still fluttering on the cold wind, the county’s 4th graders began to unload onto the muddy fairgrounds. Forty hours of preparation, dozens of hours of travel on the part of the presenters all came to a head as the first class rushed to their dedicated stations to understand how agriculture affects them.
Some of the new presenters looked nervously at their presentation, hoping it would be interesting. The veterans, by contrast, calmly watched the herd of children pile into the exhibit hall.
And with the arrival of the more than 160 students the first presentation began at 9:30 a.m.
Every 15 minutes, a whistle would blow in the exhibit hall and a cowbell would ring in the multiplex, signaling to the excited masses to move to their next station. Two stations received less than the allotted time, as the walk from the exhibit hall to the multiplex, though short, takes some time to finish when herding 10 to 25 kids through muddy paths to their next stop.
Despite the challenge, the teachers kept their groups on pace to only arrive a minute or so late. As these groups entered while presentations were already going, the teachers also faced the challenge of keeping their groups respectfully quiet for the other presentations, which they faced down with smashing success.
The moment the chaperons saw presentations already occurring around their group, they were able to enact swift silence.
With each panel, every presenter managed to engage their observant hordes of students without fail. Some had an immediate attraction to the students, such as the presentation on horses, while others worked much harder to enrapture their audience, such as the presentation regarding noxious weeds.
Every station that had a challenge at its heart was often surrounded by whooping and cheers as they watched their fellow students try their hand at obstacle courses and roping.
The frustration and the joy was plainly visible as each tried to master a skill in only 15 minutes.
I was this close!” shouted Mia Burks when her rope fell short of the target, frustration and joy beaming from her as she walked to the back of the line.
For nearly three hours, the crowds excitedly passed through each station learning the many facets of agriculture and how it impacts their lives. Even among those with no exposure to the agriculture lifestyle, the presentation completely changed their outlook on food and animal husbandry.
Despite the stress and the chaos of the event, Raymond said the event to be an immense boon to the students.
“We just want to give the kids an idea of where the food comes from,” said Raymond.