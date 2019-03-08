SALEM, Ore. — After a slow start, wintry weather has walloped Oregon, with the snowpack surpassing the norm by as much as 160 percent in some parts of the state and Gov. Kate Brown declaring an emergency Feb. 28 in 10 counties.
Brown directed the Oregon Office of Emergency Management to coordinate the deployment of the state transportation department, state police, and the Oregon National Guard to support local communities as needed.
Since early February, the snowpack rose from 70 percent of normal statewide to 119 percent of normal as of Thursday, according to Scott Oviatt, snow survey supervisor for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Center. It is already helping to alleviate a drought that affected much of the state, with its severity classification in southern and central Oregon reduced last week, Oviatt said.
“Cold air from Canada and moisture from the Pacific Ocean combined to create this,” Oviatt said. “In the last three weeks, cold air has infiltrated the entire state.”
Warm, dry air could wipe out the drought mitigation benefits quickly with a fast runoff, or rain on top of snow could cause flooding, Oviatt said, but the forecast over the next eight to 14 days was for cold temperatures.
“We’re cautiously optimistic and hope the trend continues,” Oviatt said.
The belated blast of winter has hit communities with heavy snow and ice accumulation, high winds, flooding and landslides, the governor’s office said.
In central Oregon, which has 113 percent over normal snowpack, an off-road enthusiast has been missing for four days, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Brown made the emergency declaration for Coos, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Linn, and Marion counties.