Since July 1, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has collected more than 1,224 dead Caspian tern carcasses, most of which are adults, and more than 158 dead gull carcasses, most of which are chicks. 

 Mike Carlo/U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

The spread of bird flu has left Washington wildlife officials scrambling to test suspected cases and cleaning up hundreds of tern and gull carcasses along the coast of an island in northern Puget Sound.

Avian flu has historically affected mostly poultry, but a new strain — H5N1 — is proving deadly for wild birds as well. More than 75,000 wild birds globally have died because of the strain. Though human infection is rare, it’s not impossible.


