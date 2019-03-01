ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — The Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will host the first 2019 adoption March 15 and 16.
It is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. The Bureau of Land Management will offer about 60 wild horses during the event, including mares, geldings and weanlings. The horses were gathered in the Green Mountain and Stewart Creek herd management areas in 2018, according to a BLM press release.
The horses will be available for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis. Those wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, be able to conform to the BLM’s minimum adoption requirements and have their application approved. BLM specialists will be on hand to answer questions and assist with the adoption applications.
“Wyoming wild horses make great companions and trail animals,” Supervisory wild horse specialist Jake Benson said. “We want to see them all adopted into good homes.”
To reach the holding facility from Interstate 80, take Exit 104 and follow Elk Street, go north 1 mile, turn right onto Lionkol Road, and drive for a half-mile.
The BLM will host its second adoption April 12 and 13, and that will feature approximately 60 additional wild horses.
For more details, go to www.blm.gov/WHB.