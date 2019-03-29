MOUNT VERNON — Sub-freezing temperatures in February and March mean the area’s tulips likely won’t be in bloom by the opening day of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, Executive Director Cindy Verge said.
“You don’t get to control your star attraction,” she said.
The 36th annual festival officially begins Monday and runs through the end of the month.
At this point, tulip fields throughout Skagit County are full of green as only stems and leaves poke up from the soil.
Meanwhile, alongside many of those fields rows upon rows of daffodils are flourishing.
On Tuesday at RoozenGaarde, 5-year-old Emrie Owings of Montana was among the handful of visitors squishing their way through the fields.
“I like the colors of the daffodils,” Emrie said, placing her foot in a puddle.
While her mother ambled among the flowers, Emrie and her 2-year-old brother Micah took off toward the garden’s entrance where three other children played near the RoozenGaarde windmill.
After changing into bright yellow rain boots, Eleanor Shield, 2, of Seattle sat down with her friends to throw rocks.
Eleanor’s mother Emily Shield said this was her and her daughter’s first time seeing the flowers.
“I can’t wait to come back for the tulips,” she said.
While tulips are what attracts nearly 350,000 people each year to the fields of RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town, Verge said the entire month is full of events, including classics such as the Kiwanis Salmon Barbecue and Tulip Run, as well as new ones.
This year, the festival adds Hero Party to its long list of attractions.
The event will feature a Spider-Man look-alike named Spider Guy, firefighters from the Burlington Fire Department, an obstacle course and more.
Verge said the festival added the event to the lineup after seeing the success of Princess Party over the past few years.
Both events will take place the final week of April.
“We work to have something for everyone,” Verge said. “Folks come in asking, ‘What else is there to do?’ Well, we can help you with that.”
A full list of events can be found at tulipfestival.org/events.