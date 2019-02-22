MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — In an effort to enhance the success of local agriculture, a branding strategy called Genuine Skagit Valley has been created that could increase recognition and demand for Skagit Valley products throughout the world.
Port of Skagit Executive Director Patsy Martin announced the strategy and the accompanying federal certification mark on Feb. 8 at the Skagit Ag Summit.
The Genuine Skagit Valley mark will be used to promote products grown or produced in Skagit County.
“What we’re trying to do is help current residents and neighbors get the word out about the distinctiveness of the products we grow in the Skagit Valley,” Martin said Wednesday. “They have unique, high-quality characteristics. With that, we felt very strongly that if we identified those characteristics, it would help our farmers market their products.”
John Sternlicht, CEO of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, likened the branding to the way Hawaii markets pineapples and Florida markets oranges.
But unlike those strategies that focus on a single product, Genuine Skagit Valley aims to highlight all products grown in the rich soil of the valley and make those products even more sought after.
“The goal is for growers and producers to be price-makers, not price-takers,” Sternlicht said.
For an annual fee of $250, farmers, growers and processors can use the Genuine Skagit Valley mark if at least 75 percent of their product’s defining ingredients come from the valley.
Those interested in using the mark can submit an application through the Northwest Agriculture Business Center.
Work on the branding strategy began in 2013 when the state Department of Commerce designated Skagit County as an Innovation Partnership Zone.
Skagit County’s innovation zone is comprised of representatives from organizations and entities, including EDASC, the Port of Skagit, Skagit Valley College, Skagit County and the Northwest Agriculture Business Center. Local farmers, entrepreneurs and other regional partners are also involved.
The innovation zone is focused on value-added agriculture — the process of taking a raw product and turning it into something new with enhanced value.
“If we can help farmers partner with entrepreneurs and technology, their crops can be made into other products,” Martin said.
Skagit Valley Malting is a prime example, Martin said. By taking grain and turning it into malt, the farmer, the processor and the Skagit Valley agriculture economy as a whole benefits from the partnership.
“We at the Port of Skagit are looking for many more value-added agriculture opportunities,” she said.
Stephen Jones, innovation zone partner and executive director of the Washington State University Bread Lab, is on the same page.
But for him, it’s less about adding value to the county and more about not letting the value escape.
“As wheat breeders, we look at helping the farmer first and everything falls into place after that,” he said. “If we can work with materials here, it keeps the value where it’s produced.”
For Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki, Genuine Skagit Valley is about making the agriculture industry sustainable for the long run.
“Consumers want to know where the food they eat comes from,” she said. “By branding it similarly, I think we promote all the different growers and ag processors in Skagit County.”