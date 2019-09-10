This Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows a boat lock on the Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River that connects Oregon and Washington at Cascade Locks., Ore. A critical lock has shut down for repairs, meaning barges that shuttle millions of tons of wheat, wood and other inland goods to the Pacific Ocean for transport to Asia can't move. An official said Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 that a crack in the Bonneville Dam lock's concrete sill was discovered late last week. It's not clear when repairs will be complete. (Megan Innes/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via AP)