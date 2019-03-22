MERRILL, Ore. — A tour of regional producers linked with a common goal of increasing agricultural tourism in the Klamath Basin were brought together for a day-long “Agritourism Meet and Greet” event on Saturday.
Coordinated by Discover Klamath and Rural Klamath Connects partners; a contingent of farmers, ranchers, small business owners and promoters of the ag industry gathered for a multi-stop trek to visit various local operations.
Beginning in Merrill, participants traveled via bus to locales in Malin, Bonanza and Midland to experience first-hand how other local producers cultivate their product, and how collaboration to promote its tourism appeal could pay dividends.
It was the second year that Discover Klamath had sponsored an Agritourism Meet and Greet, the first event offered as a lunch meeting. Those who participated last year wanted a more involved experience, seeing the facilities and growers to explore collaborative opportunities and how tourism could supplement operations and support farm sustainability amid a growing trend of consumers seeking a farm-to-table experience and deeper knowledge of where their food comes from.
“This is an opportunity for us to meet with local partners and introduce local people in the area who work in agriculture, while finding ways to use visitors, tourists and those looking to explore the area to help connect our local agriculture community,” said Patrick Lynch, rural tourism coordinator for Discover Klamath.
“It is a chance to bring other local farmers, ranchers, producers together — give them a chance to see some of their local agritourism partners in action, and talk with each other and experts about how they can get involved.”
The first stop was Lana’s Garden, a grant-funded greenhouse operation built by Larry and Becky Robinson near Malin in tribute to their daughter Lana — who loved to garden and tragically passed away in a car accident. Specializing in lavender products, the Robinson’s grow a variety of flowers and vegetables within two hoop houses built on their property.
The group next traveled to Gold Dust/Walker Farms, a large potato processing facility in Malin, which not only provides spuds for In-N-Out Burger and Frito Lay, but is the top exporter of potatoes to several Asian countries.
Trisha Hill, a fourth-generation Klamath farmer, offered a tour of the processing site, where potatoes are washed, bagged and shipped.
Walker Farms also hosted a luncheon, where Erika Polmar of Plate & Pitchfork and Travel Oregon offered sound advice about the regulations which must be adhered to for farms and ranches seeking to explore agritourism opportunities.
“When I started offering a farm dinner series I didn’t know I was breaking policies,” explained Polmar. “I almost went to jail for it, and that led me to work with Travel Oregon helping inform people of how to legally operate within regulations for farm-to-table programs and agritourism.”
Polmar detailed important aspects of Oregon land-use laws, permits and regulations, farm stands, and commercial events producers should know before embarking on public events.
Afternoon tour stops included a trip to Holland’s Dairy in Bonanza and Skyline Brewing Company in Midland.
Around 30 people joined the tour, from brewers to ranchers to government staffers eager to share programs, grants, and collaborative opportunities.
“In the State of Oregon agritourism is huge,” said Lynch. “Think about the reputation that wineries and craft beers have, the various food trails — it’s a huge thing statewide but in its infancy here. We are using this event as a catalyst to get the conversation going locally, and to let producers know that Discover Klamath is a resource here to help them getting involved.”
Promoting tourism through Klamath’s many agricultural producers benefits go beyond a financial boon — though supplemental income and community economic boosts are a definite plus.
Offering tours and allowing the general public into operations can break the monotony of the job, promote the importance of agriculture, establish connections with potential vendors, and build bridges between farmers and consumers.
“We hope this event is the opportunity to connect with each other and get a better idea of what we can do to take the next step,” added Lynch. “Plus, it’s an opportunity to spend a day enjoying what these producers contribute to our area. We know it’s not easy for farmers and ranchers to take a day off, and we appreciate all of our local partners being a part of this.”