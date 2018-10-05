CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It was midsummer when John Cheevers saw the listing on Facebook.
The crew behind the PBS show “Ask This Old House” was looking for homeowners who were interested in doing various improvement projects on their property. They were particularly interested in people living in Cheyenne or the surrounding area.
This was perfect for Cheevers, who moved into his home south of Cheyenne around three years ago with his wife.
“There’s plenty of work that needs to be done around here, so I thought I would submit for it and see what we could get done,” he said.
Cheevers was surprised by how quickly the show’s senior producer and director, Heath Racela, got in touch with him.
In less than two months, he found himself outside of his home, riding an ATV with a device attached to the back that’s ideal for grass seeding. While he was on the ATV, a cameraman, various producers and crew members watched him closely, occasionally pointing him to places to drive that would be best for the shot.
Sometime around mid-April, Cheevers will be featured on the PBS show.
“Ask This Old House” is a home-improvement series covering various topics such as carpentry, plumbing, masonry and landscaping. It’s about to enter its 17th season in a few weeks.
Cheevers’ particular episode will focus on the latter, showing viewers how to keep the natural prairie grass on their property healthy and looking great. The crew also brought in experts from the Laramie County Conservation District for additional help during filming.
The original plan for his segment was to plant windbreaks — groupings of trees or shrubs planted to provide shelter from the wind and protect soil from erosion — but some issues came up that led to that idea being scrapped.
Series landscape designer Jenn Nawada’s major goal with Cheevers’ project is to make his family’s landscape more beautiful for years to come.
“I want people to learn from John’s segment that you can do this type of work yourself, and you can manage it alone,” she said. “Do it in increments, so it’s not overwhelming. Start closer to your house and work your way out. But it’s so gratifying to see all of the work you’ve done.”
Producer Racela noted that this particular piece will be a little different than most featured on “Ask This Old House,” due to the fact that it will take several months for the seeds to grow.
“Normally with an episode, we’re able to show the finished product, displaying what the project looked like before we came in and then after the work we’ve done with the homeowner,” he said. “It’ll be the spring by the time John sees the fruits of his efforts, so we’re just hoping for the best.”
Now that Cheevers is preparing for his big moment on the small screen, he’s joking about how his life will change once he becomes a “celebrity.”
“I’ll probably start charging $10 per autograph and see where we’ll go from there,” he joked.