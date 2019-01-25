CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The economic impact of Cheyenne Frontier Days totaled $27.1 million in 2018, according to a new Dean Runyan Associates report. This is down from $28 million in direct visitor spending in 2015.
The report examines economic benefits generated locally from visitors outside Laramie County. Prior studies were conducted in 2015 and 2012.
Visitors spent approximately $5.3 million at local restaurants and bars, $5.1 million on overnight accommodations, $7.8 million on entertainment and recreation and $8.8 million on retail purchases in 2018.
Other direct economic impacts included approximately 302 jobs, $5 million in earnings, $633,000 in local tax revenue and $683,000 in state tax revenue.
Both unique attendees from outside Laramie County and overall attendees declined from 2015, a record year for attendance.
Seventy-two percent of total attendees participated in a Frontier Nights concert, and 74 percent saw a rodeo show.
“We are pleased to report this economic benefit to our city and county,” CFD CEO Tom Hirsig said. “Our mission is to bring visitors to Cheyenne and Laramie County to support economic well-being for the entire community. We continue to focus on this priority and deliver consistent results.”