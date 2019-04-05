KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — For those in Klamath Falls who cannot make it to the Oregon Water Resources Commission meeting on April 12 in Salem, the Oregon Water Resources Department has you covered.
A teleconference call of an commission meeting will be hosted by the department at 10 a.m. April 12 in Klamath County Government Center.
The state commission will consider a proposal to repeal existing Division 25 rules and adopt interim rules that govern groundwater regulation in the Upper Klamath Basin in an attempt to protect senior surface water rights.
The meeting will convene at OWRD’s headquarters, 725 Summer St., N.E, in Salem and is open to the public.
The OWRD will ask the commission to consider adoption of proposed rules that manage groundwater and surface water in the Upper Klamath Basin.
During the meeting, OWRD will describe the process that the department will use to regulate junior water rights when a valid call is made by a senior surface water right holder or determined claim.
Ivan Gall, field services division administrator, will present on the department’s rulemaking process.
The proposal under consideration is in response to the termination of the Upper Klamath Basin Comprehensive Agreement.
Attendees of either meeting can participate via conference call or in person, according to a news release.
The seven-member Oregon Water Congress is comprised of Chairperson Meg Reeves, of Corvallis; Bruce Corn, of Ontario; Bob Baumgartner, of Tigard; Mike Faught, of Ashland; Kathy Kihara, of Bend; Eric Quaempts, of Adams, and Joe Moll, of Eugene.
The commission may hold an executive session, which is closed to the public but usually open to media representatives, pending executive session exemptions.
The proposal being considered for adoption is OAR 690-025-0020, 690-025-0025, and 690-025-0040.
For more information, contact Jennifer Ranstrom-Smith at 503-986-0876.
Staff reports for agenda items are available prior to the meeting at wrd.state.or.us/files/Publications/staff_reports.