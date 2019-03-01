SMITHFIELD, Utah — The sound of traditional Western yodeling filled the halls of Summit Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.
Students were treated to the guitar playing, singing and yodeling of Kristyn Harris, International Western Music Association Entertainer of the Year and former “American Idol” contestant, as part of the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous Educational Outreach Week.
“Activities like this can touch kids in ways that can’t be measured,” Summit Elementary Principal Troy Pugmire said. “You never know when one little activity sparks interest in somebody or in a kid or gives them hope in ways that wouldn’t receive it in other ways.”
The educational outreach program is a series of workshops and performances at schools the week prior to the rendezvous. Throughout the week, five artists will visit schools and do various activities.
“Kids remember things better through music,” Pugmire said. “It’s very engaging. It connects us to our past.”
The purpose of the rendezvous is to enrich individuals, families and schools with high-quality cultural entertainment and educational activities.
