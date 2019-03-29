KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — It may be a unique situation when a dam removal might mean more water for farmers instead of less, but the Klamath Basin is a unique place.
A report released last summer by the Bureau of Reclamation is leading more and more basin farmers and ranchers to believe that dam removal may have something big to offer those who rely on irrigation water from Upper Klamath Lake.
Dam removal could free up more water and that has some farmers cheering the efforts of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, the organization tasked with undamming the Klamath River.
A recent article in the Capital Press said Tracey Liskey, owner of Liskey Farms in Klamath Falls and a former member of the Oregon Board of Agriculture, said he and other farmers in the Klamath Project are anxious to see dam removal go forward, so the Endangered Species Act might loosen its grip on the region.
“Agriculture is behind trying to save the fish, so we can get more water,” Liskey said. “Hopefully we’ll have more salmon than we know what to do with.”
By way of background, the four lower Klamath dams are hydroelectric dams that aren’t operated to manage irrigation flows or for flood control. Zero water from the four reservoirs is diverted to farms or ranches. Therefore, removal of these dams has never posed a risk to irrigated agriculture in the basin.
The BOR will continue to manage irrigation water through the Link and Keno dams upstream. KRRC is not touching any dam that stores ag water.
So how does dam removal and river restoration benefit farmers? It starts with the fish.
The dams contribute to degradation in water quality, impede fish habitat, contribute to fish diseases, and generally harm anadromous fish, including the endangered Coho salmon.
When fish species are especially threatened, BOR is required to take certain actions to help protect them — such as flushing extra water down the river. Lots of it.
Poor water quality characterized by warm summer water temperatures, poor pH, and low dissolved oxygen, negatively impact fish health and breeding success. Warm, stagnant reservoir waters contribute to algae blooms, which further degrade water quality and harm species.
Dams block access to upstream cold-water tributaries that are crucial to fish life cycles. Finally, dams prevent natural remedies for certain fish diseases.
But a recent BOR report indicates that dam removal will likely reduce or eliminate the biological necessity for spring dilution flows by restoring more natural river flows.
Last year, dilution flows utilized about 50,000 acre feet of water, which means that without dilution flows, that much water could have potentially remained in Upper Klamath Lake during the heart of the irrigation season.
KRRC is continuing its work to prepare for dam removal and wants farmers involved.